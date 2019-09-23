Spirit Of America Management Has Cut By $558,450 Its Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $31 lowest target. $38.79’s average target is 12.40% above currents $34.51 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Buckingham Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by SunTrust. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. See Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) latest ratings:

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) stake by 5.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp analyzed 6,570 shares as Valero Energy Corp. (VLO)'s stock declined 5.04%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 116,944 shares with $10.01 million value, down from 123,514 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp. now has $34.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.83 million shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Management Corporation Mi reported 0.68% stake. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 816,856 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 240,852 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,961 shares stake. Howe Rusling stated it has 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 1,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 1,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 103,517 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 62 shares. Penn Management has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Timessquare Limited Liability invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Atlanta Management L L C has invested 0.22% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 9,192 shares. Proshare Advsr reported 7,580 shares. Stephens Inv Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.61% or 873,030 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $158.48 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. also bought $158.08 million worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Friday, June 28. Shares for $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy Corp has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $96’s average target is 15.87% above currents $82.85 stock price. Valero Energy Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14. Goldman Sachs upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Thursday, June 6 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VLO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.91 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 5,819 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 159,345 are owned by Assetmark. Montecito State Bank accumulated 0.16% or 6,132 shares. Everence Capital stated it has 11,080 shares. Agf Invs has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 20,219 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 20,900 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Group Plc owns 246,733 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated holds 0.44% or 14,002 shares. Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.29% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 500 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. 26,175 were reported by Rdl Financial. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 149,451 shares. Strategic Advsr Lc holds 0.43% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 13,179 shares. Clark Cap owns 463,922 shares. Kempner Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 9,740 shares.

