Spirit Of America Management Has Boosted Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Boosted Baidu (BIDU) Holding

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased Baidu (BIDU) stake by 66.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired 4,962 shares as Baidu (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 12,390 shares with $1.45 million value, up from 7,428 last quarter. Baidu now has $36.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 2.82 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) stake by 17.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp acquired 70,071 shares as Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM)’s stock rose 1.48%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 479,817 shares with $14.79 million value, up from 409,746 last quarter. Viper Energy Partners Lp now has $3.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 378,975 shares traded or 12.85% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) stake by 17,000 shares to 188,180 valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Shell Midstream Partners Lp stake by 40,400 shares and now owns 632,983 shares. Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners has $5200 highest and $3400 lowest target. $41.38’s average target is 38.44% above currents $29.89 stock price. Viper Energy Partners had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1.

Among 4 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Baidu has $175 highest and $11800 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 36.22% above currents $105.16 stock price. Baidu had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report.