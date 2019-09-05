Spirit Of America Management Has Boosted Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) Position By $1.04 Million; Soros Fund Management Trimmed Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC) stake by 8.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp acquired 69,500 shares as Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC)’s stock rose 6.89%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 880,379 shares with $13.74 million value, up from 810,879 last quarter. Usa Compression Partners Lp now has $1.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 500,246 shares traded or 165.16% up from the average. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has risen 9.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.54% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 05/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘B+’; 05/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION – PRICING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY UNIT OF $725 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 AT PAR; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $310.0 MILLION TO $330.0 MILLION; 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP REPORTS PRICING OF $725M OFFERING; 05/03/2018 – S&P: USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS L.P. ASSIGNED ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOO; 09/03/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees Net Proceeds of $710.5 Million From Offering; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 05/03/2018 Fitch Assigns ‘BB-‘ First Time IDR to USA Compression Partners, LP; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – USA Compression Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up 71% to 10 Days

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 78.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 213,204 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 56,730 shares with $2.58M value, down from 269,934 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 2.20 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 29,470 shares to 245,874 valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) stake by 32,900 shares and now owns 188,336 shares. Boeing Co./The (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold USAC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 29.61 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 93,800 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Co has 48,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 39,500 were reported by Cannell Peter B &. First Republic Investment Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). State Bank Of America De owns 428,160 shares. Salient Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Pnc Grp holds 0% or 113,115 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management New York holds 2.01% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) or 880,379 shares. 11,000 are held by First Foundation Advsr. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) for 10,000 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Co holds 0.06% or 275,000 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0.02% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) for 8,303 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 229,663 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 45,415 shares stake. Clover Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 25,000 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 73,921 shares. Moreover, Brinker has 0.05% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 30,129 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Suntrust Banks stated it has 45,120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Financial reported 17,681 shares stake. Bridgewater Lp owns 113,301 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). North Star Inv Mngmt Corp holds 104 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited (Wy) reported 235 shares. Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.25% or 2.36M shares. Argent Communications owns 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 5,790 shares. First Manhattan Company, New York-based fund reported 275 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52’s average target is 29.97% above currents $40.01 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 23. The stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Berry Pete Corp stake by 290,400 shares to 400,000 valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Energizer Hldgs Inc New stake by 290,000 shares and now owns 805,000 shares. Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was raised too.

