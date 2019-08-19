Spirit Of America Management Decreased Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holding By $1.95 Million; CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHA (CFTLF) Shorts Raised By 8.91%

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) stake by 10.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 32,515 shares as Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 285,575 shares with $17.31M value, down from 318,090 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners Lp now has $15.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 788,408 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 79,734 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 778,836 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory stated it has 240,319 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 29,677 were accumulated by Provise Group Inc. Laffer Invs holds 0% or 5,139 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Company holds 8,180 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Limited Com has 25,352 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Richard C Young & Limited stated it has 7,261 shares. Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Capital Invest Llc accumulated 0.32% or 89,947 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Invesco has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.05% or 4.20 million shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.38’s average target is 5.69% above currents $66.59 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of MMP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Ladenburg.

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) stake by 62,247 shares to 242,433 valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) stake by 85,000 shares and now owns 499,049 shares. Crestwood Equity Partners Lp was raised too.