Spirit Of America Management Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $312,750; Stock Price Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined While Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Decreased by $29.40 Million Its Stake

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 4.89M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,860 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 11,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $134.96. About 3.15M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.57 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsrs holds 0.15% or 44,819 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Inv Prtn reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gagnon Ltd Com invested in 16,870 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Intersect Ltd Company stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Churchill Management Corporation invested in 159,366 shares. 46,193 were reported by Hills Bank & Trust And. Altfest L J Inc, New York-based fund reported 215,163 shares. White Pine reported 12,944 shares stake. Joel Isaacson & Communication Limited Liability Co holds 92,489 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 38,198 shares. Northern stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Citizens And Northern Corp invested 1.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi has 0.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 24,159 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,296 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 25,195 shares to 96,288 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares to 242,433 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum Invest Management, Australia-based fund reported 13,279 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 3.22 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc owns 45,650 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stadion Money Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Penobscot Mgmt Com stated it has 83,485 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Greenwood Cap Assocs Limited Liability Com invested 2.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amer Century Companies Incorporated holds 0.9% or 6.33 million shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 283,812 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prns Limited Liability holds 752,677 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.13% stake. Focused Wealth Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 10,369 shares. Alpha Windward reported 2,889 shares. Rdl Fincl reported 21,975 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated stated it has 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,151 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.94 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.