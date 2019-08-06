Spirit Of America Management Decreased Its Holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by $465,800; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) Valuation Rose While Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $99.03. About 2.43 million shares traded or 88.56% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 15,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 564,255 shares traded or 25.36% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 25,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $81.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares to 242,433 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 26,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).