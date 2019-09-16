Spirit Of America Management Decreased Its Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position as Stock Declined; Wunderlich Securities Continues to Hold Position in B. Riley Wealth Management (PFLT)

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 217,953 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74 million, down from 240,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 898,372 shares traded or 29.25% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (PFLT) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 33,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 226,011 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 192,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 102,466 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $898,547 activity. Efrat Aviv also bought $98,817 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) on Friday, May 17. On Wednesday, September 4 KATZ SAMUEL L bought $285,408 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 25,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold PFLT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 4.96% less from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 100 shares. D E Shaw Com owns 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 60,500 shares. Muzinich & accumulated 483,075 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 27,624 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Moreover, Edge Wealth Lc has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 1,350 shares. West Family Invs invested in 0.67% or 229,849 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 13,064 shares. Acadian Asset Lc accumulated 92,923 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 445,693 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (IEF) by 2,746 shares to 17,732 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. by 1,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,640 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.97 million for 7.41 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 27,600 shares to 383,284 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 145,169 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 467,052 shares stake. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 1 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 5,438 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 131,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 35,930 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Miller Howard Invests New York accumulated 0.56% or 424,725 shares. Fincl holds 15,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.39% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 13,736 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 9,200 shares. Moreover, Cushing Asset Mgmt LP has 1.95% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Pinnacle Limited Co reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Mai Capital Management reported 122,011 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc holds 113,420 shares.