Spirit Of America Management Decreased Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake By $1.47 Million; BJS Restaurants (BJRI) Sentiment Is 0.98

BJS Restaurants Inc (BJRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 97 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 99 sold and reduced their holdings in BJS Restaurants Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 22.68 million shares, down from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding BJS Restaurants Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 64 Increased: 69 New Position: 28.

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) stake by 15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 105,000 shares as Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL)’s stock declined 1.28%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 594,808 shares with $8.52 million value, down from 699,808 last quarter. Enable Midstream Partners Lp now has $5.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 853,146 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $747.04 million. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. It has a 17.12 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, the firm owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 3.33% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for 50,000 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 310,496 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors Inc has 0.6% invested in the company for 271,200 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 39,907 shares.

