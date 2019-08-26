Spirit Of America Management Cut By $315,200 Its American Tower Corp. (AMT) Holding; EYECARROT INNOVATIONS ORDINARY SHAR (EYCCF) Shorts Increased By 4.73%

EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:EYCCF) had an increase of 4.73% in short interest. EYCCF’s SI was 68,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.73% from 65,600 shares previously. With 487,900 avg volume, 0 days are for EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:EYCCF)’s short sellers to cover EYCCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 25.00% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.015. About 47,900 shares traded. Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. (OTCMKTS:EYCCF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased American Tower Corp. (AMT) stake by 32.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 1,600 shares as American Tower Corp. (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 3,350 shares with $661,000 value, down from 4,950 last quarter. American Tower Corp. now has $100.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.50 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 38,423 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Tru reported 97,694 shares stake. Maryland Capital Mgmt owns 1,090 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 7,165 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 223 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 8,538 are held by Eastern Bancorporation. Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 62,439 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 6,789 were reported by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. 67,181 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Bamco Inc New York has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Scotia Cap reported 102,580 shares stake. Magellan Asset Limited reported 0.41% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Harber Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $167 lowest target. $208.44’s average target is -8.00% below currents $226.57 stock price. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 7 by UBS.

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) stake by 26,157 shares to 409,746 valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Crestwood Equity Partners Lp stake by 64,633 shares and now owns 355,684 shares. Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) was raised too.

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. develops and commercializes visual and neuro-cognitive processing products, and hardware and software for diagnosing and remediating visual perception disorders. The company has market cap of $154,158. The company's products include Binovi Pro, which allows clinicians to manage various aspects of vision therapy practice; Binovi Coach, a patient-facing app designed to allow patients to access doctor led therapy on their mobile app; Binovi Touch, a tool for vision training and vision therapy; and Binovi Kit, a collection of industry standard materials for use in home activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Nanton Nickel Corp. and changed its name to Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. in June 2015.