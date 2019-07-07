Spirit Of America Management Continues to Hold Holding in Enlink Midstream (ENLC); Nli International Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 142.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 497,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 845,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 348,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 1.48 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 53,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,940 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 241,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 1.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly may wrap up deal talks by next week; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: SHARE BUYBACK RESERVES WILL KICK IN IF DEAL FAILS; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Hired Turnberry Solutions in August for Perspective ‘On a Variety of Topics’; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s Legere Discusses Proposed Sprint Takeover (Video); 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 3,050 shares to 36,700 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) by 24,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,250 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 5,310 shares to 31,700 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0.06% or 87,554 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 1,678 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement has 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 0% stake. Us Commercial Bank De holds 10,764 shares. 32 were reported by Valley Advisers. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 967,085 are owned by Menora Mivtachim Ltd. Private Ocean Llc has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hl Finance Svcs Limited Liability reported 5,478 shares stake. Moreover, Appleton Ptnrs Ma has 0.15% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 16,671 shares. Reaves W H & Incorporated invested 1.88% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 17,605 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors. Jane Street holds 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 55,354 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).