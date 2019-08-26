Spirit Of America Management Boosted By $1.04 Million Its Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG)

Among 2 analysts covering Crescent Point (TSE:CPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crescent Point has $9.25 highest and $8 lowest target. $8.63’s average target is 115.21% above currents $4.01 stock price. Crescent Point had 2 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Altacorp maintained the shares of CPG in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. See Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $9.25 Maintain

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC) stake by 8.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp acquired 69,500 shares as Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC)’s stock rose 6.89%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 880,379 shares with $13.74M value, up from 810,879 last quarter. Usa Compression Partners Lp now has $1.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 185,854 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has risen 9.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.54% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q EBITDA $44.1M; 09/03/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees Net Proceeds of $710.5 Million From Offering; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.31; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.23; 05/03/2018 – S&P: USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS L.P. ASSIGNED ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOO; 11/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In USA Compression Partners; 05/03/2018 Fitch Assigns ‘BB-‘ First Time IDR to USA Compression Partners, LP; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION – PRICING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY UNIT OF $725 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 AT PAR; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – QTRLY AVERAGE HORSEPOWER UTILIZATION 94.9% VS 88.2% LAST YR; 02/04/2018 – USA Compression Partners and Energy Transfer Complete Previously Announced Transactions

The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 3.14 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 02/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Canada’s Crescent Point set to win support for director nominees -sources | Reuters; 19/04/2018 – ISS backs Cation Capital’s nominations to Crescent Point board; 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP CPG.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$13 FROM C$12; 02/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT IS SAID TO DEFEAT ACTIVIST CATION IN PROXY VOTE; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-Interested Activist Attack; 30/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Shareholders that Support Change are Reminded to Vote on Cation Capital’s BLUE Proxy Card or BLUE VIF; 24/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS PROXY ADVISORY FIRM GLASS LEWIS & CO HAS RECOMMENDED THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 15/03/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms March 2018 Dividend; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD TO INCLUDE DALLAS HOWE, HERBERT PINDER, THOMAS BUDD & SANDY EDMONSTONE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,347 shares. 73,058 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited owns 119,190 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lincluden Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11.34M shares. Ajo L P reported 67,364 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 42,941 shares. 4.82M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0% or 123,640 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 427,146 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.07% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG). Hsbc Plc accumulated 170,454 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG). Osmium Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 76,250 shares.

More notable recent Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Is Down 90% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Will Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Become Profitable? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shopify Inc (SHOP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crescent Point Announces Q2 2019 Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Secures An Elite Strategic Advisor To Its Ranks – Midas Letter” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. The company's natural gas and crude oil properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “USA Compression Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Energy Transfer Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “USA Compression Partners Offers The Safest 12% Dividend Yield In The Stock Market Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold USAC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 29.61 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). First Foundation Advisors reported 11,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,869 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 2,800 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 28,883 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York, a New York-based fund reported 880,379 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,000 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt stated it has 275,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bard Associate has 110,800 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 200 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 428,160 shares. Cannell Peter B Communication invested in 0.02% or 39,500 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC).