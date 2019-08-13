Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.51
|N/A
|-6.17
|0.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|25
|5.95
|N/A
|0.03
|796.58
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Spirit MTA REIT and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-711.8%
|-11.6%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Spirit MTA REIT and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.8% and 24.46%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spirit MTA REIT
|-0.24%
|1.33%
|30.74%
|13%
|-1.01%
|22.67%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.95%
|0.56%
|0.91%
|1.6%
|0.09%
|9.49%
For the past year Spirit MTA REIT has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Spirit MTA REIT.
