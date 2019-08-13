Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.51 N/A -6.17 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.95 N/A 0.03 796.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Spirit MTA REIT and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spirit MTA REIT and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.8% and 24.46%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49%

For the past year Spirit MTA REIT has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Spirit MTA REIT.