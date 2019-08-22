Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.53 N/A -6.17 0.00 CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.07 N/A 1.44 11.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6% CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares and 82.7% of CoreCivic Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67% CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82%

For the past year Spirit MTA REIT had bullish trend while CoreCivic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CoreCivic Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.