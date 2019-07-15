Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.52
|N/A
|-5.36
|0.00
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.15
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Spirit MTA REIT and American Finance Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Spirit MTA REIT and American Finance Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-162.7%
|-9.8%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 84.1% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are held by institutional investors while 15.2% of American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares. Competitively, American Finance Trust Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spirit MTA REIT
|1.47%
|1.33%
|-13.46%
|-27.84%
|0%
|-3.51%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|13.74%
|12.38%
|-0.35%
|-11.96%
|0%
|-15.47%
For the past year Spirit MTA REIT was less bearish than American Finance Trust Inc.
Summary
American Finance Trust Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Spirit MTA REIT.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.