Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.52 N/A -5.36 0.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.15 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spirit MTA REIT and American Finance Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spirit MTA REIT and American Finance Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -162.7% -9.8% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.1% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are held by institutional investors while 15.2% of American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares. Competitively, American Finance Trust Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit MTA REIT 1.47% 1.33% -13.46% -27.84% 0% -3.51% American Finance Trust Inc. 13.74% 12.38% -0.35% -11.96% 0% -15.47%

For the past year Spirit MTA REIT was less bearish than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

American Finance Trust Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Spirit MTA REIT.