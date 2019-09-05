Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.58 N/A -6.17 0.00 MFA Financial Inc. 25 7.68 N/A 0.67 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spirit MTA REIT and MFA Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spirit MTA REIT and MFA Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spirit MTA REIT and MFA Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.8% and 0%. About 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67% MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

MFA Financial Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Spirit MTA REIT.