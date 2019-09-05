Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.58
|N/A
|-6.17
|0.00
|MFA Financial Inc.
|25
|7.68
|N/A
|0.67
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Spirit MTA REIT and MFA Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Spirit MTA REIT and MFA Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-711.8%
|-11.6%
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Spirit MTA REIT and MFA Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.8% and 0%. About 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spirit MTA REIT
|-0.24%
|1.33%
|30.74%
|13%
|-1.01%
|22.67%
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
MFA Financial Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Spirit MTA REIT.
