Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.59 N/A -6.17 0.00 MFA Financial Inc. 7 7.76 N/A 0.67 10.65

Table 1 highlights Spirit MTA REIT and MFA Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spirit MTA REIT and MFA Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.8% and 83.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.53% of MFA Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67% MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49%

For the past year Spirit MTA REIT’s stock price has bigger growth than MFA Financial Inc.

Summary

MFA Financial Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT on 5 of the 7 factors.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.