Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.59
|N/A
|-6.17
|0.00
|MFA Financial Inc.
|7
|7.76
|N/A
|0.67
|10.65
Table 1 highlights Spirit MTA REIT and MFA Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-711.8%
|-11.6%
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|8.6%
|2.4%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Spirit MTA REIT and MFA Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.8% and 83.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.53% of MFA Financial Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spirit MTA REIT
|-0.24%
|1.33%
|30.74%
|13%
|-1.01%
|22.67%
|MFA Financial Inc.
|-0.97%
|-0.14%
|-3.88%
|-1.24%
|-9.69%
|7.49%
For the past year Spirit MTA REIT’s stock price has bigger growth than MFA Financial Inc.
Summary
MFA Financial Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT on 5 of the 7 factors.
MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
