Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Diversified company, Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
84.1% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Spirit MTA REIT has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Spirit MTA REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-162.70%
|-9.80%
|Industry Average
|5.48%
|10.89%
|2.80%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Spirit MTA REIT and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spirit MTA REIT
|N/A
|8
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.72M
|615.07M
|117.56
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Spirit MTA REIT and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.45
|1.81
|2.60
As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 24.85%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spirit MTA REIT and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spirit MTA REIT
|1.47%
|1.33%
|-13.46%
|-27.84%
|0%
|-3.51%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|3.86%
|7.19%
|10.93%
|16.92%
|17.29%
For the past year Spirit MTA REIT has -3.51% weaker performance while Spirit MTA REIT’s rivals have 17.29% stronger performance.
Dividends
Spirit MTA REIT does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Spirit MTA REIT’s rivals beat Spirit MTA REIT.
