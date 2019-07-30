Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Diversified company, Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Spirit MTA REIT has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spirit MTA REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -162.70% -9.80% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Spirit MTA REIT and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit MTA REIT N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Spirit MTA REIT and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.45 1.81 2.60

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 24.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spirit MTA REIT and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit MTA REIT 1.47% 1.33% -13.46% -27.84% 0% -3.51% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Spirit MTA REIT has -3.51% weaker performance while Spirit MTA REIT’s rivals have 17.29% stronger performance.

Dividends

Spirit MTA REIT does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Spirit MTA REIT’s rivals beat Spirit MTA REIT.