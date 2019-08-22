Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.53 N/A -6.17 0.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 12 7.55 N/A 0.13 89.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spirit MTA REIT and Gladstone Land Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spirit MTA REIT and Gladstone Land Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6% Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spirit MTA REIT and Gladstone Land Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Gladstone Land Corporation has a consensus target price of $15, with potential upside of 29.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spirit MTA REIT and Gladstone Land Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.8% and 26.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10% of Gladstone Land Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67% Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09%

For the past year Spirit MTA REIT has stronger performance than Gladstone Land Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation beats Spirit MTA REIT on 7 of the 8 factors.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.