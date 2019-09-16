Spirit Airls (SAVE) Stake Maintained by Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc; Whittier Trust Co Has Lifted Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 2,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 137,446 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.03 million, up from 135,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $381.3. About 2.07M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 474,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67 million, up from 424,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 412,374 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $310.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 220,901 shares, valued at $42.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Spirit Airlines Unveils New, Ergonomically-Designed Seats to Maximize Usable Legroom – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chicken Sandwich Wars: Popeyes Tells Customers To ‘BYOB’ – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Save $1.5 Million Starting At 40 – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.05% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Schroder Inv Management Group holds 0.05% or 889,438 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 552,537 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 35,864 shares. 13,546 were reported by Hrt Fincl Ltd. 520,503 are owned by Ameriprise Finance. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 34,700 shares. Polar Llp has 600,878 shares. Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership invested 1.68% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Premier Asset Management Llc reported 7,056 shares stake. Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.42% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 51,800 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.02% or 615,065 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 5,802 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 11,160 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre, worth $104,800 on Wednesday, July 31. Christie Edward M III had bought 2,375 shares worth $99,584.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Co owns 4,107 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bainco Int accumulated 0.6% or 10,532 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 1,084 shares. Diversified Tru Company stated it has 1,652 shares. 501,016 are owned by Jane Street Grp Llc. Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 942 are owned by Sky Grp Limited Liability Company. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department reported 7,635 shares. Provise Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United Asset Strategies accumulated 0.27% or 3,287 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 1.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moody Bancshares Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 57,948 shares. Round Table Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,218 shares.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 4,059 shares to 40,958 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 2,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,051 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Discr (XLY).