Spirit Airls (SAVE) Stake Lifted by Columbus Circle Investors; White Pine Investment Co Upped Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position by $1.30 Million

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 48,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 668,385 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33 million, up from 620,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 249,171 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 1.40 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Plane Flying From New York to Dallas Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Philadelphia Tuesday; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Incident Is First U.S. Airline Fatality Since 2009; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines To Begin Service to Four Hawaiian Airports; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–Update; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan Talks Tax Reform at Southwest Airlines; 18/04/2018 – FAA orders inspection of jet engines following Southwest flight explosion; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED ENGINE FAILURE TUESDAY MORNING; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Assoc Reach an Agreement in Principle; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: ALREADY INSPECTED MORE THAN 80% OF FLEET: CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 124,151 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Morgan Stanley reported 440,428 shares. Nordea Invest Management, Sweden-based fund reported 115,600 shares. Dupont Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Stelliam Invest Management Ltd Partnership owns 459,500 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Scout Invs owns 172,730 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Fosun Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Prudential invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Rhumbline Advisers owns 101,493 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 22,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv accumulated 149,493 shares. Barclays Public invested in 0.01% or 156,678 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,983 shares to 917,836 shares, valued at $49.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 15,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,003 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares were bought by Christie Edward M III. Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit Airlines Crashes, We Profit With 100% Gain – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Changes Airline Reservations: Downgrades Spirit, Upgrades United – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twilio’s Valuation Is Rich, But The Stock Will Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airline stocks sized up as earnings pour in – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.