Spirit Airls (SAVE) Shareholder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $4.00 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Declined While Diversified Investment Strategies Has Boosted Position

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.76 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 896,245 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 2.70M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,175 shares to 48,795 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mimecast Makes Migrating from Symantec’s Email Security.cloud Fast and Easy – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Slower Growth Impact Fastenal’s (FAST) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fastenal (FAST) August Sales Consistent With Market Pattern – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tennis-Is Andreescu the next big thing? Not so fast – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirit Airlines: Elevator Back Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Spirit Airlines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Spirit Airlines Stock Is Now Cheaper Than Ever – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Weak Guidance Grounds Spirit Airlines Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday, July 31. Wiggins Rocky had bought 176 shares worth $7,501 on Wednesday, July 31.

