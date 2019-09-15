Spirit Airls (SAVE) Share Value Declined While Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Lifted Its Holding; Truepoint Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $642,257 as Shares Rose

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 93.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 474,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67M, up from 424,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 863,099 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Spirit Air, Exits Praxair; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $310.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 220,901 shares, valued at $42.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. Christie Edward M III also bought $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Tuesday, July 30. $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,474 shares to 250,882 shares, valued at $27.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,754 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP).

