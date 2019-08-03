Spirit Airls (SAVE) Share Value Declined While Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Position; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Raised Its Public Storage (PSA) Holding by $585,900

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 188,592 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.07 million, up from 185,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $249.54. About 727,249 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 227.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 319,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 459,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29M, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.11. About 876,332 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. 176 shares valued at $7,501 were bought by Wiggins Rocky on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $99,584 were bought by Christie Edward M III on Tuesday, July 30.

