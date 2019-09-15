Spirit Airls (SAVE) Position Held by Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined While Calamos Wealth Management Has Upped Position

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 9,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 41,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 32,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 7.34M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 474,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67 million, up from 424,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 872,266 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,735 shares to 1,010 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,999 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corp reported 144,707 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Raub Brock Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.14% stake. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has invested 0.74% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moneta Group Inc Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 89,918 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa stated it has 389,717 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur owns 37.13M shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.78% or 21,281 shares. The Illinois-based Nadler Financial Group has invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Massachusetts-based New England And Retirement Gru has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Com owns 46,469 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 2.67M shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 99,500 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 39,363 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. The insider Christie Edward M III bought 2,375 shares worth $99,584. $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Gardner H. McIntyre.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanlon Invest invested in 32,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. U S Glob reported 1.35% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 73,477 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 552,537 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Vanguard Group reported 6.23 million shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co holds 7,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 303,541 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.03% or 35,519 shares. Arlington Value Capital Limited Liability reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 107,771 were reported by Landscape Cap Management Llc. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Llc owns 25 shares. Glenmede Co Na holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co holds 7,135 shares or 0% of its portfolio.