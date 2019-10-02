Spirit Airls (SAVE) Position Has Increased by Landscape Capital Management Llc; Reilly Financial Advisors Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Cut as Stock Rose

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 75,989 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.04M, down from 79,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $183.47. About 1.23M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 231.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 75,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 107,771 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, up from 32,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 539,999 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre had bought 2,500 shares worth $104,800 on Wednesday, July 31. Christie Edward M III bought $99,584 worth of stock or 2,375 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 9,401 shares to 17,181 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyld Mich Qlty (MIY) by 59,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,609 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 4.77 million shares stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Olstein Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.26% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 73,477 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 166,614 shares. World Investors stated it has 509,000 shares. 31,800 are held by Swiss Bancshares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) or 520,503 shares. Rockshelter Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.83% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 2,287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc reported 6,400 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd owns 198,799 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,416 shares. Highland Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 8,658 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Colonial Advisors stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Da Davidson & Communications has 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mendel Money accumulated 12,593 shares or 2.23% of the stock. 356,700 are owned by Crawford Inv Counsel. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,883 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 3.01M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Exchange Cap Management holds 1% or 20,125 shares. Pggm Invests accumulated 0.49% or 527,909 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 128,874 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cibc World Mkts Corporation holds 0.26% or 185,509 shares in its portfolio.