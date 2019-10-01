Spirit Airls (SAVE) Market Value Declined While Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Cut by $705,000 Its Stake; As Equifax (EFX) Share Value Rose, Rbo & Co Has Decreased Its Holding

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 2,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 67,729 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16M, down from 70,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 61,706 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 22/03/2018 – Racing to the Dealership: Baby Boomers and Millennials Show Off Their Credit Savvy in New Survey; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Fallout From Cybersecurity Breach Will Erode Equifax’s Profitability In 2018 And Litigation Risk Remains High; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax Ignite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Nonmortgage Consumer Debt Keeps Rising, Fueled by Student Loan Debt; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 444,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.22 million, down from 459,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 108,246 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.59 million for 6.28 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $404.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 32,500 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 0.03% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 464,646 shares. Coatue Mngmt Lc stated it has 8,501 shares. 9,900 were reported by Art Advsrs Lc. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 206,211 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Corp reported 90,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Cap World Investors owns 509,000 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc stated it has 6.23M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca accumulated 615,065 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Inc owns 51,293 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rockshelter Lc accumulated 4.83% or 295,019 shares. 14,918 are held by First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 16,116 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 17,791 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.16% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 364,246 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) or 2,500 shares. Wiggins Rocky bought $7,501 worth of stock or 176 shares.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $426.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,221 shares to 199,220 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.08M for 24.47 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.