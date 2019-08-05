Spirit Airls (SAVE) Holder Teewinot Capital Advisers Increased Position; Gabalex Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) as Share Value Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75M shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 82,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 424,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, up from 342,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.11. About 890,050 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 09/03/2018 – FAA SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUNDSTOP CANCELLED; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Christie Edward M III. 2,500 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares with value of $104,800 were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Teewinot Advisers Ltd Com invested 7.51% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Quantbot Lp accumulated 35,804 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 13,517 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Prelude Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Bluemountain Cap Limited Com holds 0.02% or 26,180 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). First Manhattan Com stated it has 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Scout Investments Inc stated it has 172,730 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 36,151 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 1,580 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill, Illinois-based fund reported 27,844 shares. Nwi Management LP reported 291,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 3,445 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Management stated it has 30,170 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Lc reported 21,626 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 22,181 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Veritas Inv Llp has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm has 1.71 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 671,201 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited. Freshford Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.17% or 249,003 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 452,015 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 2.28M shares. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co holds 0.22% or 6.87M shares. Nuwave Invest Management Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 33 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 3.90M shares. Park Circle invested in 3,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

