Spirit Airls (SAVE) Holder Guggenheim Capital Has Decreased Its Position; As Transact Technologies (TACT) Share Value Declined, Holder Zpr Investment Management Boosted Stake

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc analyzed 8,875 shares as the company's stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,194 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 23,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 457,265 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500.

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company's stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.56M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 10,586 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 13,713 shares to 199,136 shares, valued at $39.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 42,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 41.44% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $107.36M for 8.03 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 86.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 637,006 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.04% or 52,000 shares. First Manhattan has 525 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited stated it has 7,899 shares. Oldfield Prns Llp reported 0.15% stake. Somerset Trust Company reported 431 shares. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated reported 988 shares. 4,721 were reported by Crow Point Prns Ltd. Moreover, Voya Inv Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 358,266 shares. 459,500 are held by Stelliam Investment Mgmt L P. 316,934 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Lc. The California-based Cap International Invsts has invested 0.02% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares to 37,869 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,472 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 32,441 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt reported 2,300 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 240 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% stake. Punch & Assocs Invest Management owns 363,700 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 24,000 are owned by M&T Bancshares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation owns 118,100 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 25,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 316,606 shares. Teton Advisors stated it has 116,100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 26,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 30,348 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 8,462 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited invested in 423,000 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability has 38,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $88,100 activity.

