Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Holding Maintained by Nwi Management Lp; Archon Capital Management Lowered Stake in Edap Tms S A (EDAP) by $626,030 as Stock Declined

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 321,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.32M, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 863,099 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edap Tms S A (EDAP) by 31.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 313,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.08% . The hedge fund held 680,494 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 993,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edap Tms S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.31M market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 119,357 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q EPS EUR0.00; 17/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS: Results Confirm HIFU’s Safety, Efficacy and Benefits for Patients’ Quality of Life; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports First US Cohort Study Results of Focal HIFU Prostate Ablation Shows Promising Outcomes; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q Rev $11.3M; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q EPS 0c

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equities (Call) by 216,000 shares to 384,200 shares, valued at $33.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield invested in 0% or 215 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.09% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Advisory Network Ltd Llc accumulated 25 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 92,799 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 206,211 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 180,039 shares. Proshare invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 27,078 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 7,403 shares. 20,219 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Co. Hodges Cap Management reported 1.26% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 67,686 shares. 464,646 were reported by Manufacturers Life Company The. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 299,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. The insider Christie Edward M III bought 2,375 shares worth $99,584. Shares for $104,800 were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre.