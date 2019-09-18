Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Holder Carmignac Gestion Has Raised Position; As Global Payments (GPN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Novare Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $811,200

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 114,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 2.77 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.34 million, up from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 1.19 million shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 55,565 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90M, down from 60,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $164.35. About 3.22M shares traded or 90.92% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. 176 shares were bought by Wiggins Rocky, worth $7,501 on Wednesday, July 31. Christie Edward M III also bought $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 123,659 shares to 279,440 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 125,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,380 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $656.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,190 shares to 31,874 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 11,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,357 shares, and has risen its stake in 1/100 Berkshire Hathaway A (BRKA).