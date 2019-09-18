Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Holder Arlington Value Capital Trimmed Position; Glazer Capital Increased Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding by $921,263 as Shares Rose

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 237,154 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD)

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 487,748 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.28M, down from 497,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 936,541 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 21,406 shares stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 6,082 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia stated it has 53,100 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 52,248 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 41,185 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt accumulated 248,716 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 29,773 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Com reported 348,087 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab invested in 565,624 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 606,290 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Pnc Fincl owns 20,182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 386,086 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 2.40 million shares in its portfolio.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hennessy Cap Acqustion Corp by 59,134 shares to 43,460 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 298,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,169 shares, and cut its stake in Graf Indl Corp.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Christie Edward M III on Tuesday, July 30. 176 shares were bought by Wiggins Rocky, worth $7,501 on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.61M for 6.58 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.