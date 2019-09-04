Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Reaches $35.31 52-Week Low; Last Week Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Everest Re (NYSE:RE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Everest Re has $26000 highest and $23200 lowest target. $249.67’s average target is 2.07% above currents $244.61 stock price. Everest Re had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $26000 target. See Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) latest ratings:

The stock of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) hit a new 52-week low and has $33.54 target or 5.00% below today's $35.31 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.42B company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $33.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $120.85 million less. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 579,212 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.22% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $244.61. About 74,198 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $370,389 activity. 1,020 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares with value of $249,234 were bought by GRAF JOHN A. HARTZBAND MERYL D bought 500 shares worth $121,155.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $370,389 activity. 1,020 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares with value of $249,234 were bought by GRAF JOHN A. HARTZBAND MERYL D bought 500 shares worth $121,155.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company has market cap of $10.12 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: U.S. It has a 19.4 P/E ratio. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. As of February 7, 2017, it operated approximately 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It has a 6.72 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 29 A319s, 45 A320ceos, 5 A320neos, and 16 A321ceos.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.62M for 6.01 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Wiggins Rocky had bought 176 shares worth $7,501 on Wednesday, July 31. Christie Edward M III had bought 2,375 shares worth $99,584 on Tuesday, July 30. Gardner H. McIntyre had bought 2,500 shares worth $104,800.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Wiggins Rocky had bought 176 shares worth $7,501 on Wednesday, July 31. Christie Edward M III had bought 2,375 shares worth $99,584 on Tuesday, July 30. Gardner H. McIntyre had bought 2,500 shares worth $104,800.