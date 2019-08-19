Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) and Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) and Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The two are both Major Airlines companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines Inc. 52 0.72 N/A 5.25 8.08 Delta Air Lines Inc. 55 0.83 N/A 6.74 9.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spirit Airlines Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. Delta Air Lines Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Delta Air Lines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines Inc. 0.00% 18.4% 6.3% Delta Air Lines Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Spirit Airlines Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.38 beta. Competitively, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spirit Airlines Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Spirit Airlines Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Delta Air Lines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spirit Airlines Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Delta Air Lines Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Delta Air Lines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $70.5 consensus target price and a 21.47% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spirit Airlines Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Spirit Airlines Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Delta Air Lines Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Airlines Inc. -22.92% -13.3% -19.27% -28.61% -0.61% -26.74% Delta Air Lines Inc. -3.36% 5.62% 6.75% 21.42% 13.48% 22.32%

For the past year Spirit Airlines Inc. has -26.74% weaker performance while Delta Air Lines Inc. has 22.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Delta Air Lines Inc. beats Spirit Airlines Inc.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. As of February 7, 2017, it operated approximately 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 29 A319s, 45 A320ceos, 5 A320neos, and 16 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through www.spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and mobile applications/Web, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; staffing, and professional security and training services, as well as aviation solutions to third parties; vacation packages to third-party consumers; and aircraft charters, and aircraft management and programs. As of February 2, 2017, the company operated a fleet of approximately 800 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.