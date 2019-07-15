Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Valuation Declined While First Manhattan Company Has Lowered Its Position by $1.76 Million; Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holder Simcoe Capital Management Boosted Position

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 381,607 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.93M, down from 400,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.34. About 256,825 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 71,544 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Hennessy Incorporated holds 27,400 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 15,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Darsana Capital Prtn LP has invested 20.56% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Citigroup Inc reported 27,026 shares. Campbell & Communication Invest Adviser Ltd owns 2,374 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ajo LP holds 102,451 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 7,749 shares. Clal Entertainment Holdings stated it has 10,000 shares. 44,200 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 214,361 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 80 were accumulated by Webster Fincl Bank N A. Dnb Asset Management As reported 32,825 shares. Ifrah Financial Services Inc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $177.05M for 10.79 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) by 7,280 shares to 8,280 shares, valued at $625,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Co (NYSE:COF) by 276,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 944,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit AeroSystems slips as Seaport downgrades on lack of catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Boeing delivers its 787th 787 Dreamliner – Wichita Business Journal” published on December 14, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Boeing shares slip on report Ethiopian pilots initially followed procedures – Wichita Business Journal” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeing says it has finished software upgrade for 737 MAX – Wichita Business Journal” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Boeingâ€™s MAX pains a threat to U.S. economy – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – Nasdaq” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaWorld rallies after attendance improves – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld San Diego traffic down in February – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.