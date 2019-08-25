Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) to pay $0.12 on Oct 7, 2019; Liberty Has 1.13 Sentiment

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 7, 2019. (NYSE:SPR) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc’s current price of $76.33 translates into 0.16% yield. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.33. About 2.75 million shares traded or 168.60% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Liberty Corp (LC) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 51 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 45 sold and decreased positions in Liberty Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 345.94 million shares, down from 347.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Liberty Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 18.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The Company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for clients and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics.

Foundation Capital Llc holds 71.04% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation for 11.63 million shares. Norwest Venture Partners X L P owns 12.82 million shares or 49.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd has 48.9% invested in the company for 97.81 million shares. The California-based Kpcb Dgf Associates Llc has invested 7.16% in the stock. Harbourvest Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.48 million shares.

The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 418,330 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (LC) has declined 24.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. FTC – LENDINGCLUB DEDUCTED HUNDREDS OR EVEN THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN HIDDEN UP-FRONT FEES FROM LOANS; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub Sees 2018 Rev $680M-$705M; 12/04/2018 – Bahman Koohestani Joins LendingClub from Clarivate Analytics; 12/04/2018 – LendingClub Announces Bahman Koohestani as Chief Technology Officer; 12/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB NAMES BAHMAN KOOHESTANI AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Believes That the Allegations in the FTC’s Complaint Are Legally and Factually Unwarranted; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of LendingClub Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 2, 2018 (LC); 26/04/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of LendingClub Investors; 25/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Charges Lending Club with Deceiving Consumers; 25/04/2018 – FTC: LendingClub Falsely Promised Consumers They Would Receive Loan With ‘No Hidden Fees’

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 27.96% above currents $76.33 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) rating on Monday, April 8. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $92 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, August 14 report.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.90 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers ; and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 337,919 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Llp holds 144,107 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 52,278 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 155 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 248 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited owns 16,280 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc owns 200,789 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc stated it has 4,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 11,490 shares. International Gp reported 0% stake. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 7,411 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Paragon Cap Management Limited reported 46 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 6,969 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.