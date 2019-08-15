Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) to pay $0.12 on Oct 7, 2019; Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) Sentiment Is 1.19

Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 75 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 63 decreased and sold stakes in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 22.92 million shares, up from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Columbus Mckinnon Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 47 Increased: 51 New Position: 24.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 7, 2019. (NYSE:SPR) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc’s current price of $71.04 translates into 0.17% yield. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 1.20M shares traded or 23.22% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 37.49% above currents $71.04 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight”.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.35 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. It has a 11.03 P/E ratio. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers ; and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group reported 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Fifth Third Retail Bank has 1,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hallmark Capital has invested 2% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 282,781 shares. James Inv reported 7,270 shares. Ajo L P has invested 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Principal Financial Group invested in 0% or 18,029 shares. Amp Investors Ltd invested in 0.05% or 106,072 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc has 0.04% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 5,898 shares. Art Advisors Lc invested in 0.14% or 26,300 shares. Element Mgmt Lc stated it has 52,203 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 22,841 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Management owns 22,382 shares. Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 830 shares.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Boeing’s July was its lowest monthly output in more than a decade – Wichita Business Journal” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeing deliveries down 51 percent in July – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Spirit Aerosystems Stock Popped 7% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, makes, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $775.73 million. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; eye, shank, and ramshorn lifting hooks; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices.

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 4.77% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation for 132,889 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 303,850 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.37% invested in the company for 305,841 shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Llc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 410,978 shares.

More notable recent Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbus McKinnon Corp., Rio Tinto and Sonoco Products – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.