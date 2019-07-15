Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Raised Stake; Netflix (NFLX) Position Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management Llc

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $366.6. About 7.61M shares traded or 23.73% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 8,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 444,751 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.71 million, up from 436,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 1.43 million shares traded or 68.52% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 31,781 shares to 705,959 shares, valued at $49.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 288,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24M shares, and cut its stake in Jd.Com Adr (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.09% or 6.61 million shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 559,125 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 29 shares. C M Bidwell reported 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 39,760 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Whittier Of Nevada invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 155 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc. Avalon Advsr Limited Com, Texas-based fund reported 36,520 shares. Waddell Reed Financial has 874,606 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 4,301 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 18,029 shares. 7,660 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated owns 418,428 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & reported 2,674 shares. Kistler reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.03% or 755 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 348,559 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Com stated it has 2.34 million shares. Point72 Asset Lp reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bridgeway Management reported 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Reilly Finance Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Prudential has 0.24% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 402,558 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 367 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com accumulated 22,462 shares. Allstate accumulated 30,429 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wesbanco Bank & Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 2,048 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 196,920 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29M was sold by HASTINGS REED.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,834 shares to 21,923 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr (Treasuryaccess) by 4,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,907 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB).