Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Holder Lsv Asset Management Cut Holding by $11.45 Million as Stock Declined; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $25.41 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 141,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 4.69 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $381.77 million, down from 4.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 453,173 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 540,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.49M, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 198.06% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk- Management Claims With Regulators; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/03/2018 – Nuns’ pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of ‘systemic lapses in governance’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Cut 22 Jobs in Currency Trading Amid Malaise

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.88M for 12.25 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chimera Investment Corporation by 689,440 shares to 3.70 million shares, valued at $69.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 11,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,986 shares, and has risen its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 204,025 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.17% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 372,315 shares. 73,858 were accumulated by Sei Com. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 0.02% or 500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 167 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability invested 0.4% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 2,828 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company invested 0.41% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Pnc Finance Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Bessemer Group invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Capital Fund Sa has 0.17% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 226,660 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SPR) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Analyst says staggered 737 MAX return might be easier for Boeing – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Tru stated it has 87,461 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Meritage Mngmt, Kansas-based fund reported 114,576 shares. Linscomb & Williams owns 92,469 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Oarsman Inc owns 9,283 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management owns 5,489 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.35% or 12,337 shares. Troy Asset holds 6.09% or 3.07M shares. Bailard reported 30,566 shares stake. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt invested in 1,940 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Monetary Mngmt holds 0.29% or 16,123 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guyasuta Investment Advsr holds 1.54% or 312,459 shares. 11,435 are held by Pacifica Lc. Korea owns 3.31 million shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rises Slightly Even as Trade, Political Risks Remain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Incoming Wells Fargo CEO: “I certainly didn’t anticipate this opportunity coming along” – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Baird Says US Banks Still Have Big Value: 4 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 445,000 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $89.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).