Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With L3 Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LLL)

We are comparing Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) and L3 Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LLL) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 85 1.09 N/A 6.08 13.55 L3 Technologies Inc. 213 1.84 N/A 10.43 22.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. L3 Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of L3 Technologies Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.6% 11.3% L3 Technologies Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.37 beta means Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, L3 Technologies Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, L3 Technologies Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and L3 Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 L3 Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $92.5, while its potential upside is 17.39%. Meanwhile, L3 Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $231.67, while its potential downside is -5.51%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than L3 Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.12% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.1% of L3 Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 0.5% are L3 Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -3.95% -4.68% -12.04% -7.7% -2.05% 14.26% L3 Technologies Inc. 2.2% 10.6% 13.54% 21.36% 23.58% 36.54%

For the past year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. was less bullish than L3 Technologies Inc.

Summary

L3 Technologies Inc. beats Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, and communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, and Communication Systems. It offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as precision engagement and training, aviation products and security, power and propulsion systems, sensor systems, warrior systems, and advanced programs. The company also provides fleet management sustainment and support services, such as procurement, systems integration, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as special mission aircraft and airborne systems. In addition, it offers strategic and tactical signals intelligence systems, network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals and space, microwave and telemetry products, and secure data links. Further, the company provides night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and simulation and training, engineering, modernization, upgrades and sustainment, maintenance, and logistics support services for military and government aircraft, ground vehicles, personnel equipment, and other platforms. It serves the United States (U.S.) Department of Defense and its prime contractors, the U.S. Government intelligence agencies, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign governments, and domestic and international commercial customers. The company was formerly known as L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to L3 Technologies, Inc. in December 2016. L3 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.