Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN)

Both Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) are each other’s competitor in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 85 1.01 N/A 6.08 12.64 Kaman Corporation 60 0.88 N/A 1.93 32.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and Kaman Corporation. Kaman Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Kaman Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.6% 11.3% Kaman Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kaman Corporation has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. are 2 and 1.4. Competitively, Kaman Corporation has 2.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaman Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and Kaman Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kaman Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $96.5, and a 29.70% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and Kaman Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 91.6%. Insiders held 0.5% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Kaman Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -2.11% -4.94% -12.05% -7.81% -15.44% 6.59% Kaman Corporation 0.56% -0.08% 1.85% 8.36% -2.54% 13.03%

For the past year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Kaman Corporation.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Kaman Corporation.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.