Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Reaches $84.17 After 5.00% Up Move; Last Week Teleflex (TFX) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Teleflex Inc has $42000 highest and $309 lowest target. $376.86’s average target is 10.67% above currents $340.54 stock price. Teleflex Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $350 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Leerink Swann. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by JMP Securities. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Needham. See Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) latest ratings:

The stock of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.72% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 483,870 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco IndustriesThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $8.71B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $88.38 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SPR worth $435.55 million more.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $340.54. About 99,998 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, makes, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.74 billion. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. It has a 58.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold Teleflex Incorporated shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 306,464 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Company has 2.69% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 17,820 shares. Stifel invested 0.16% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Braun Stacey Associate stated it has 41,654 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 600 shares. Gideon Capital has invested 0.29% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.01% stake. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Service has invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Btc Capital reported 700 shares. Wms Partners Lc invested 0.06% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) Limited holds 11,130 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Davenport & Communication Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 2,710 shares. Fayerweather Charles, Massachusetts-based fund reported 987 shares. 11,030 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Alyeska Group Limited Partnership holds 0.5% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 111,150 shares.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.87M for 12.53 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 16.04% above currents $84.17 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.71 billion. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial aerospace original equipment maker worldwide. It has a 13.07 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Ser Ma owns 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 50,537 shares. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.06% or 95,600 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 19,627 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 3,669 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,644 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson And accumulated 0.31% or 106,474 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 22,354 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Whittier Tru Communications has 4,066 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 11,867 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Invs. Hound Limited Liability Co reported 1.99 million shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Gsa Prtn Llp reported 21,765 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

