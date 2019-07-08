Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Reaches $75.62 After 7.00% Down Move; Shorts at Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Share (BITA) Lowered By 8.25%

Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Share (NYSE:BITA) had a decrease of 8.25% in short interest. BITA’s SI was 7.45 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.25% from 8.12M shares previously. With 690,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Share (NYSE:BITA)’s short sellers to cover BITA’s short positions. The SI to Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Share’s float is 87.82%. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 147,603 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 51.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE

The stock of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.04% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 955,367 shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $7.82B company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $70.33 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SPR worth $547.61 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $739.91 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications.

More notable recent Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On At Home Group Inc. (HOME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bitauto: 0.3x Book Value, Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Investing In Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bitauto Holdings Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 3,992 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Webster National Bank N A has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Fmr Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Panagora Asset Management reported 0% stake. Rothschild And Co Asset Us Inc reported 232,748 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Us Comml Bank De accumulated 7,411 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 167 shares stake. Primecap Management Ca reported 164,200 shares stake. 10 are owned by Howe And Rusling. Paloma Prtnrs reported 11,671 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.07% or 282,781 shares. Eulav Asset accumulated 0.02% or 6,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $175.87M for 11.12 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Spirit Develops New Carbon Fiber Fuselage Panel to Support Lower-Cost, Higher-Production Volumes for Aircraft Manufacturing – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Boeing shares jump on 737 MAX order intent from Paris – Wichita Business Journal” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Announces Collaboration Role on Airbus Wing of Tomorrow Program – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About 58.com Inc (WUBA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.82 billion. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial aerospace original equipment maker worldwide. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems.