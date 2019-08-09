Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) Contrasting side by side

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) compete against each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 85 1.02 N/A 6.08 12.64 Moog Inc. 89 0.98 N/A 4.65 17.52

Table 1 highlights Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and Moog Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Moog Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Moog Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and Moog Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.6% 11.3% Moog Inc. 0.00% 11% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Moog Inc.’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Its rival Moog Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. Moog Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and Moog Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has a 28.29% upside potential and a consensus price target of $96.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.9% of Moog Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Moog Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -2.11% -4.94% -12.05% -7.81% -15.44% 6.59% Moog Inc. -15.15% -12.42% -11.22% -5.53% 13.42% 5.14%

For the past year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Moog Inc.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Moog Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.