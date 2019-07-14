Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has 98.12% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 67.87% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.60% 11.30% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. N/A 85 13.55 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.00 2.63 2.55

$92.5 is the average price target of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 22.26%. The potential upside of the rivals is 51.61%. Given Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -3.95% -4.68% -12.04% -7.7% -2.05% 14.26% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. are 2 and 1.4. Competitively, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s peers have 2.96 and 2.11 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s peers are 8.93% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.