Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) and Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Contrasting side by side

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) and Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 85 1.01 N/A 6.08 12.64 Coda Octopus Group Inc. 11 4.68 N/A 0.80 14.82

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and Coda Octopus Group Inc. Coda Octopus Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.6% 11.3% Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0.00% 33.8% 28.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coda Octopus Group Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. are 2 and 1.4. Competitively, Coda Octopus Group Inc. has 7.4 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and Coda Octopus Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $96.5, while its potential upside is 29.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and Coda Octopus Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 8.5%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.5% of Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -2.11% -4.94% -12.05% -7.81% -15.44% 6.59% Coda Octopus Group Inc. -6.7% -11.04% -22.51% 86.46% 139.19% 103.44%

For the past year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for side scan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar, which delivers high resolution 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a real time 3D sonar for the ROV market that provides unparalleled real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; the underwater inspections system; and Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications, as well as for vessel deployments. Further, it offers engineering services to various clients in the subsea and defense markets; and custom design and manufacturing services to defense and nuclear industries, as well as rugged small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. The company markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.