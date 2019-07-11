Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) and American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) Contrasting side by side

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) and American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) compete against each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 85 1.03 N/A 6.08 13.55 American Outdoor Brands Corporation 10 0.80 N/A 0.14 68.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation. American Outdoor Brands Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Outdoor Brands Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.6% 11.3% American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.37. Competitively, American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s 107.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival American Outdoor Brands Corporation is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. American Outdoor Brands Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 25.14% for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. with average price target of $92.5. American Outdoor Brands Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average price target and a 47.22% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that American Outdoor Brands Corporation appears more favorable than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.12% and 74.5% respectively. 0.4% are Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -3.95% -4.68% -12.04% -7.7% -2.05% 14.26% American Outdoor Brands Corporation -0.53% -2.5% -23.67% -30.84% -16.74% -27.29%

For the past year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while American Outdoor Brands Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. beats American Outdoor Brands Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.