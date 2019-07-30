Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Analysts See $1.64 EPS; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering HollyFrontier (HFC)

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report $1.64 EPS on July, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.61% from last quarter’s $1.63 EPS. SPR’s profit would be $169.66M giving it 11.53 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $1.68 EPS previously, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -2.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 886,721 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH

Among 8 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. HollyFrontier had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 8 by Tudor Pickering. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. See HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HollyFrontier Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 686,869 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 50,300 are owned by Adams Natural Fund. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 23,948 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 263,599 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Da Davidson Company stated it has 13,555 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 84 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Research Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Regions Corp has 0.05% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 28,012 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited accumulated 15,458 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gideon holds 0.1% or 5,399 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 6,984 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 6,049 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 0.21% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.47 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 8.05 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 936,640 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial aerospace original equipment maker worldwide. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 0.04% stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 19,085 shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 10 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Llc invested in 78,276 shares. Bankshares Of America De invested in 0.01% or 405,172 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 80,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 179,433 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 595,891 are held by Prudential Fin Inc. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 2,019 shares. Oakbrook Invs holds 5,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 93,337 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital Incorporated has 6,314 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Australia-based Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).