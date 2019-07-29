Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Market Value Declined While James Investment Research Has Raised by $550,550 Its Holding; Beddow Capital Management Trimmed Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holding by $1.02 Million as Valuation Rose

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 18,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 118,030 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 136,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 794,193 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 495.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,270 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $665,000, up from 1,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.64. About 414,751 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.20 million for 35.46 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

