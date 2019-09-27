Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Holder First American Bank Has Decreased Position by $604,908 as Share Price Declined; Coca Cola Co. (KO) Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Has Raised Its Stake by $620,950 as Valuation Rose

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 12,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 456,550 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.25M, up from 444,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 2.70M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business

First American Bank decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 18,685 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 26,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 105,778 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VFIAX) by 1,814 shares to 174,233 shares, valued at $47.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Spirit AeroSystems getting up to $150M from Asco to cover cyber attack – Wichita Business Journal” on July 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Boeing to begin $50M in payouts to families of 737 MAX crash victims – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SPR) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Boeing safe on future Air Force tanker orders – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.87 million for 12.36 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 54,610 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $201.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com.Au which released: “Has inflation gone for good? – Motley Fool Australia” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Yacktman Asset Management Believes In the Companyâ€™s Future Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.