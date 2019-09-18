Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Valuation Declined While State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lifted Holding by $8.91 Million; As Honeywell International (HON) Share Value Rose, Hallmark Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $410,988

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.80 million, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.35. About 133,622 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 2,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 117,651 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.54M, down from 120,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $166.29. About 404,044 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 16,000 shares to 460,250 shares, valued at $15.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.30M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 94,924 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Bowling Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 14,289 shares. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.07% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 6,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 3,106 are owned by First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Whittier Trust accumulated 4,066 shares. Federated Pa owns 52 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 22,678 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 80,728 shares. Creative Planning owns 4,191 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.68 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.